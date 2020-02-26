Jairus Roberson led Northwestern State (12-14, 9-8) with 13 points. The Demons committed 26 turnovers and distributed just nine assists.
The Lumberjacks built a 16-6 lead and never trailed. Stephen F. Austin scored 29 points in the final 8:15 of the first half and led 45-21 at intermission.
