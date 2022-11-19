Stephen F. Austin tops Abilene Christian 24-21, wins WAC

ABILENE, Texas — Trae Self scrambled 12 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 2:43 left to give Stephen F. Austin a 24-21 win over Abilene Christian Saturday and the Lumberjacks claimed the Western Athletic Conference championship.
Maverick McIvor was 25 of 38 passing for 318 yards and two touchdowns to lead Abilene Christian (7-4, 4-1). Colt Cooper pulled in two touchdown catches.
