Stephen F. Austin tops Abilene Christian 24-21, wins WAC

ABILENE, Texas — Trae Self scrambled 12 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 2:43 left to give Stephen F. Austin a 24-21 win over Abilene Christian Saturday and the Lumberjacks claimed the Western Athletic Conference championship.

Self finished 26 of 37 passing for 397 yards and two touchdowns for SFA (6-5, 3-2). The four-year starter surpassed 10,000 career passing yards in the game. Xavier Gipson had 11 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown. Gipson finished the regular season as the leading receiver in the WAC and entered the game ranked eighth in the FCS in receiving yards per game.