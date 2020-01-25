Davion Buster had 17 points for the Cardinals (10-11, 4-6). He also had nine turnovers but only one assist. V.J. Holmes added 12 points. Avery Sullivan had 12 points.
Stephen F. Austin faces Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday. Lamar faces McNeese State on the road next Saturday.
