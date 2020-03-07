Kevon Harris, who led the Lumberjacks in scoring heading into the matchup with 18 points per game, was held to eight points. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).
Sam Houston State totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Kai Mitchell scored 14 with eight rebounds and two blocks and Chad Bowie had 11 points for the Bearkats (18-13, 11-9), who are seeded fourth in the tournament lineup. Zach Nutall scored 10 points.
The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Bearkats this season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Sam Houston State 81-76 on Feb. 1.
___
___
