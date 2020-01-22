The Lumberjacks were up one with under three minutes to play when Calvin Solomon’s layup pushed the lead to 59-56. After a Northwestern State miss, Ware nailed a jumper in the paint. Solomon then came up with a turnover that led to John Comeaux’s fastbreak layup for a 63-56 lead with 1:42 remaining.

The Demons ended the drought with a pair of free throws but Comeaux matched those with 38 seconds to go and then Ware matched a pair as well with eight seconds left.

Chudier Bile scored a season-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Demons (7-10, 4-4).

