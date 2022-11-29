Stephens and Chattanooga host Tennessee Tech

Chattanooga Mocs (3-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-4)
The Mocs are 0-2 on the road. Chattanooga has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Perry is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists. Jaylen Sebree is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.4 points for Tennessee Tech.
Stephens averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Jamal Johnson is averaging 11.2 points for Chattanooga.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.