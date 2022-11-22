Stephens and Loyola Marymount (CA) host Morgan State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morgan State Bears (2-4) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-2) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts the Morgan State Bears after Chance Stephens scored 23 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 77-75 overtime win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Lions are 2-1 on their home court. Loyola Marymount (CA) scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Bears are 0-3 in road games. Morgan State has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.2 points. Cameron Shelton is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.3 points for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Malik Miller is averaging 14.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and three steals for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 14.3 points for Morgan State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article