Stephens and Loyola Marymount (CA) host Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (2-4) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-2)
The Bears are 0-3 in road games. Morgan State has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.2 points. Cameron Shelton is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.3 points for Loyola Marymount (CA).
Malik Miller is averaging 14.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and three steals for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 14.3 points for Morgan State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.