Stephens, Chattanooga Mocs host the Citadel Bulldogs

Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-13, 4-8 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Clark and the Citadel Bulldogs take on Jake Stephens and the Chattanooga Mocs in SoCon action Wednesday. The Mocs have gone 7-5 at home. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephens averaging 7.8.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 in conference games. Citadel is eighth in the SoCon scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Clark averaging 8.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Clark is averaging 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

