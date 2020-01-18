Kaiden Rice had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-11, 0-6 Southern Conference), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Eddie Davis III added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kaelon Harris had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
VMI (6-14, 1-6) takes on Wofford on the road on Wednesday. The Citadel faces Chattanooga on the road on Wednesday.
