Stephens leads Chattanooga against Gardner-Webb after 27-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (4-3) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-5)
The Mocs are 1-2 on the road. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alexis averaging 2.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Selden is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Gardner-Webb.
Stephens is averaging 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 10.7 points for Chattanooga.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.