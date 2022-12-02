Stephens leads Chattanooga against Gardner-Webb after 27-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (4-3) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-5) Bandung, Indonesia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Jake Stephens scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 81-74 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Runnin’ Bulldogs play their first home game after going 2-5 to start the season. Gardner-Webb gives up 65.7 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Mocs are 1-2 on the road. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon with 17.9 assists per game led by Stephens averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Selden is shooting 46.3% and averaging 11.7 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Gardner-Webb.

Dalvin White is shooting 55.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 8.6 points. Stephens is averaging 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

