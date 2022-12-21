Stephens leads Chattanooga against Georgia after 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Jake Stephens scored 32 points in Chattanooga’s 83-79 overtime loss to the Belmont Bruins. The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 at home. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Mocs are 3-2 on the road. Chattanooga averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyeRon Lindsay is averaging 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Stephens is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

