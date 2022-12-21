Stephens leads Chattanooga against Georgia after 32-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-3)
The Mocs are 3-2 on the road. Chattanooga averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: KyeRon Lindsay is averaging 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Stephens is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Mocs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.
Mocs: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.