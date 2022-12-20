Stephens leads Chattanooga against Georgia after 32-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Jake Stephens scored 32 points in Chattanooga’s 83-79 overtime loss to the Belmont Bruins. The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. Georgia is fifth in the SEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 3.3.

The Mocs are 3-2 on the road. Chattanooga leads the SoCon shooting 39.6% from downtown. Ashton Smith leads the Mocs shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

Stephens is averaging 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

