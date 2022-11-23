Stephens leads Loyola Marymount (CA) against Morgan State after 23-point game

Morgan State Bears (2-4) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-2)
The Lions are 2-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 34.8% from deep, led by Keli Leaupepe shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.
The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Morgan State ranks third in the MEAC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Malik Miller averaging 9.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Lions. Stephens is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers for Loyola Marymount (CA).
Miller is averaging 14.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and three steals for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 14.3 points for Morgan State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.