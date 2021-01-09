Andrew Funk had 15 points for the Bison (0-3, 0-3). Andre Screen added eight points, six rebounds and three blocks. Xander Rice and Miles Latimer scored nine each. Bucknell was held to 40% shooting (20 of 50) with 22 turnovers.
Deuce Turner was held scoreless despite heading into the matchup as the Bison’s second leading scorer at 11.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).
The teams meet again Sunday, this time at Lafayette.
