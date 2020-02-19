Myles Cherry added 10 points for Lafayette (17-9, 9-6 Patriot League).
Whyte finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Terriers (16-12, 10-5). Mahoney had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Leopards evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. Boston University defeated Lafayette 73-72 on Jan. 2. Lafayette plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Saturday. Boston University plays American at home on Sunday.
