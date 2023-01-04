Stephenson-Moore and the Stony Brook Seawolves visit conference foe Monmouth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-9, 1-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-13, 0-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Monmouth and Stony Brook face off on Thursday. The Hawks are 0-5 in home games. Monmouth is 1-12 against opponents with a winning record. The Seawolves have gone 1-0 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is the CAA leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Frankie Policelli averaging 8.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.6 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Seawolves. Policelli is averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article