Stephenson-Moore leads Stony Brook against Bryant after 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the Bryant Bulldogs after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 21 points in Stony Brook's 77-72 loss to the Yale Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Bryant is third in the America East shooting 35.5% from deep, led by John Shannon shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Seawolves are 0-4 on the road. Stony Brook has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Pride is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 15.2 points for Bryant.

Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 10.5 points for Stony Brook.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

