Stetson and Kennesaw State face off in conference

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (13-6, 5-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-7, 5-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Blackmon and the Stetson Hatters host Chris Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls in ASUN play. The Hatters are 4-0 on their home court. Stetson is third in the ASUN scoring 75.9 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Owls have gone 5-1 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon is averaging 12.2 points for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Youngblood is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article