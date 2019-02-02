DELAND, Fla. — Leo Goodman scored 17 points, leading five players in double-figure scoring as Stetson picked up its first conference win, beating Kennesaw State 92-75 on Saturday afternoon.

Abayomi Iyiola added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Hatters (5-19, 1-8 Atlantic Sun Conference), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Jahlil Rawley and Marques Sumner had 14 points apiece and Kenny Aninye chipped in 10.

Stetson led 39-34 at the break and Kennesaw State kept pace early in the second half, closing to 64-60 with 8:27 to play. Rawley replied with a layup that sparked a 13-5 surge featuring a dunk by Iyiola and a 3-pointer by Sumner that stretched it to 77-65 with 5:17 left. Kennesaw State never threatened after that.

Tyler Hooker scored 18 points to lead the Owls (4-19, 1-7). Danny Lewis added 16 points and Bobby Parker had 15 points and seven rebounds.

