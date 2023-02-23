Stetson hosts Lipscomb following Ognacevic's 21-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (18-12, 10-7 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-11, 12-5 ASUN)
The Bisons have gone 10-7 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is averaging 14.4 points for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.
Ahsan Asadullah is averaging seven points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bisons. Ognacevic is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.
Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.