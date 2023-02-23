Stetson hosts Lipscomb following Ognacevic's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (18-12, 10-7 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-11, 12-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Stetson Hatters after Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 73-64 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Hatters have gone 9-1 in home games. Stetson scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bisons have gone 10-7 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is averaging 14.4 points for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Ahsan Asadullah is averaging seven points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bisons. Ognacevic is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article