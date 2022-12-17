Stetson plays Ohio on 4-game road skid

Stetson Hatters (5-4) at Ohio Bobcats (5-5)
The Hatters are 2-3 on the road. Stetson ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6% for Ohio.
Luke Brown is averaging 11.3 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.2 points for Stetson.
