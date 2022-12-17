Stetson plays Ohio on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stetson Hatters (5-4) at Ohio Bobcats (5-5) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will try to end its four-game road losing streak when the Hatters take on Ohio. The Bobcats have gone 4-0 at home. Ohio averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hatters are 2-3 on the road. Stetson ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6% for Ohio.

Luke Brown is averaging 11.3 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.2 points for Stetson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

