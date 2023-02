Blackmon was 8 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Hatters (12-10, 7-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Wheza Panzo scored 19 points and added three blocks. Alec Oglesby recorded eight points and was 1 of 3 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.