Stetson takes on Bellarmine following Blackmon's 29-point game

Stetson Hatters (9-6, 4-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-10, 2-2 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -1; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Bellarmine Knights after Jalen Blackmon scored 29 points in Stetson’s 95-85 overtime victory over the North Alabama Lions. The Knights have gone 4-3 at home. Bellarmine averages 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Hatters are 4-0 in ASUN play. Stetson averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Knights and Hatters square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juston Betz is averaging eight points and 3.5 assists for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging nine points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hatters. Blackmon is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

