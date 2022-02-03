Stetson Hatters (9-12, 3-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-13, 3-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays the Lipscomb Bisons after Christiaan Jones scored 25 points in Stetson’s 113-95 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons are 6-3 in home games. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN scoring 75.4 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Hatters are 3-5 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Johnson is averaging 7.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Bisons. Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Chase Johnston is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hatters. Jones is averaging 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.