The Hatters are 3-5 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Johnson is averaging 7.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Bisons. Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.
Chase Johnston is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hatters. Jones is averaging 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.
Hatters: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.
