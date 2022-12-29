Stetson visits Lipscomb following Boyd's 23-point showing

Stetson Hatters (5-6) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-5)
The Hatters are 2-5 in road games. Stetson has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.
The Bisons and Hatters face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 8.8 points. Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 59.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.
Luke Brown is averaging 10 points for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.
Hatters: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.
