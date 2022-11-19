Stetson visits Niagara following Thomasson's 29-point showing

Stetson Hatters (3-0) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2)
Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -1.5; over/under is 129
BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the Stetson Hatters after Noah Thomasson scored 29 points in Niagara’s 73-64 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.
Niagara went 14-16 overall last season while going 7-4 at home. The Purple Eagles gave up 65.5 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.
Stetson finished 5-11 in ASUN games and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Hatters averaged 7.0 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.