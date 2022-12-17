Stevens and Colorado State host Saint Mary's (CA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado State Rams (7-4) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-3) Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Isaiah Stevens scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 115-72 win against the Peru State Bobcats. The Gaels are 7-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the leader in the WCC in team defense, giving up 57.3 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Rams have gone 0-1 away from home. Colorado State scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Stevens is averaging 18 points and 5.3 assists for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

