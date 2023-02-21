Stevens and the Colorado State Rams take on conference foe No. 22 San Diego State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado State Rams (12-15, 4-10 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-5, 12-2 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -11.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Stevens and the Colorado State Rams take on Matt Bradley and the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs on Tuesday.

The Aztecs are 13-1 in home games. San Diego State has a 17-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Rams are 4-10 in MWC play. Colorado State is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aztecs. Bradley is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Stevens is averaging 18.7 points and 6.7 assists for the Rams. Patrick Cartier is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

