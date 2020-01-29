Colorado State won despite trailing by 10 points with about eight minutes remaining, then taking a four-point lead in the final minute before falling behind again. The Rams led 89-85 after David Roddy hit two free throws with 23 seconds remaining. Nisre Zouzoua hit a 3-pointer to draw Nevada within one, then Stevens made one of two free throws to put CSU up 90-88. Harris and Stevens then traded clutch hoops, Stevens with the game-winner.

David Roddy had 18 points for Colorado State (15-8, 6-4 Mountain West Conference), which has won five in a row at home. Nico Carvacho added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Kendle Moore had 14 points. Stevens had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jalen Harris tied a career-high with 31 points and had seven assists for the Wolf Pack (13-9, 6-4). Zouzoua added 17 points and Lindsey Drew had 14 points and eight rebounds.

