Kendle Moore added 23 points for the Rams. David Roddy had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Nico Carvacho added 15 points and 18 rebounds.

CSU led 31-27 at the break and were up 76-68 with 1:08 remaining in the second half after 14 lead changes. But Tulsa closed in after that and Jeriah Horne hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to tie it at 80-all and force the first overtime.

AD

Both teams reached the 100-point threshold for the first time this season. Tulsa’s 53 second-half points were a season high for the team.

AD

Horne scored a career-high 28 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-4). Martins Igbanu added 17 points. Lawson Korita had 16 points.

Colorado State plays Doane at home next Saturday. Tulsa faces Kansas State on the road next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD