Kendle Moore added 23 points for the Rams. David Roddy had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Nico Carvacho added 15 points and 18 rebounds.
CSU led 31-27 at the break and were up 76-68 with 1:08 remaining in the second half after 14 lead changes. But Tulsa closed in after that and Jeriah Horne hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to tie it at 80-all and force the first overtime.
Both teams reached the 100-point threshold for the first time this season. Tulsa’s 53 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Horne scored a career-high 28 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-4). Martins Igbanu added 17 points. Lawson Korita had 16 points.
Colorado State plays Doane at home next Saturday. Tulsa faces Kansas State on the road next Sunday.
