Brock Miller scored 14 points for Utah State (12-4, 9-1), whose 11-game losing streak, the Aggies’ longest since 2012-13, came to an end. Neemias Queta added 13 points and Rollie Worster 12 with two players adding 10.
Colorado State plays at home next week against MWC leader Boise State.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.