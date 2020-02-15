Hunter Maldonado had 17 points for the Cowboys (6-20, 1-13 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hendricks added 14 points. Kwane Marble II had 12 points and six rebounds.
The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys on the season. Colorado State defeated Wyoming 72-61 on Jan. 4. Colorado State (18-9, 9-5) plays UNLV on the road on Tuesday. Wyoming plays Utah State on the road on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.