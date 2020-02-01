Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado State (16-8, 7-4), which earned its sixth straight home victory. David Roddy added 14 points. Adam Thistlewood had 12 points.
Colorado State scored a season-high 54 second-half points.
Bryce Hamilton had 28 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (11-12, 6-4). Donnie Tillman added 15 points.
Colorado State plays Fresno State on the road on Tuesday. UNLV faces Utah State on the road on Wednesday.
