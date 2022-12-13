Stevenson and Cal Poly host Washington

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-3) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12)
The Mustangs are 1-2 in road games. Cal Poly scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for Washington.
Alimamy Koroma is averaging 13.1 points for the Mustangs. Stevenson is averaging 10.6 points for Cal Poly.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.