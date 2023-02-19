Stevenson and West Virginia host Oklahoma State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Erik Stevenson scored 27 points in West Virginia’s 78-72 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Mountaineers have gone 11-4 at home. West Virginia ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 13.4 assists per game led by Kedrian Johnson averaging 3.3.

The Cowboys have gone 7-7 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Stevenson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Kalib Boone is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

