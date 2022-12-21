Stevenson and West Virginia host Stony Brook

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-8) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) Morgantown, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after Erik Stevenson scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 96-78 victory over the Buffalo Bulls. The Mountaineers are 6-0 in home games. West Virginia ranks seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Jimmy Bell Jr. leads the Mountaineers with 6.1 boards.

The Seawolves are 0-6 on the road. Stony Brook ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kedrian Johnson is averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers. Stevenson is averaging 14.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 12.0 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

