South Carolina trailed by as many as eight points in the first half, but Reese and Stevenson both hit from distance in the final 70 seconds to give the Gamecocks a 42-38 lead at intermission.
Couisnard hit a 3 to open the second half, Stevenson followed with a bucket and Reese hit from distance to cap an 8-0 run that put South Carolina on top 50-38. The Terriers battled back to knot the score at 50 on a 3-pointer by Morgan Safford, but Reese hit a jumper, Couisnard and Stevenson followed with 3s and Jacobi Wright sank a jumper in a 10-0 run that gave the Gamecocks a 60-50 lead with 12:12 remaining. They stayed comfortably in front from there.
Sophomore Max Klesmit scored a career-high 27 for Wofford (4-2), hitting 8 of 10 shots with five 3-pointers. Isaiah Bigelow scored 13 with seven rebounds, but he made just 3 of 12 shots — 2 of 10 from distance. Safford had 11 points off the bench, while Ryan Larson scored 10.
