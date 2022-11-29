Stevenson scores 23 as Cal Poly downs Pacific (CA) 62-58

STOCKTON, Calif. — Brantly Stevenson helped lead Cal Poly past Pacific (CA) on Monday with 23 points off of the bench in a 62-58 win.

Stevenson also had eight rebounds for the Mustangs (3-3). Nick Fleming shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Trevon Taylor was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with eight points.