The Sooners got a scare when Rattler left the game briefly in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his left hip. He ran for a touchdown and took a hard shot right after he crossed the goal line.

Rattler returned and played much of the third quarter.

Jalon Daniels completed 11 of 31 passes for 115 yards for the Jayhawks (0-7, 0-6), who were held to 246 total yards. Kansas scored its lone touchdown on the final play of the game.

The Jayhawks kicked a field goal in the closing seconds of the first half to make it 31-3.

Stevenson’s 29-yard touchdown run in the third quarter increased Oklahoma’s lead to 41-3, and the Sooners cruised from there.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks and coach Les Miles had hoped to post a better showing, but it was the third straight game they allowed at least 50 points while losing by at least 30 points.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have their running game in order heading into the critical final stretch of the season. Oklahoma ran for 200 yards after rushing for 213 last Saturday against Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Texas on Nov. 21.

Oklahoma: Hosts Oklahoma State on Nov. 21 in a game that will affect the Big 12 championship race.

