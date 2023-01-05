Stewart and the UT Martin Skyhawks host conference foe Southeast Missouri State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 1-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -2.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays UT Martin in OVC action Thursday. The Skyhawks are 8-0 on their home court. UT Martin is seventh in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Redhawks are 1-1 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KK Curry is averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Phillip Russell is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

