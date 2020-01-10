Stewart made a pair of free throws with 7:12 left for a 69-58 lead and the Skyhawks led by double figures the rest of the way. It was just their second win in their last seven.
Carlos Marshall Jr. scored a career-high 25 points for the Tigers (10-6, 2-1), Shakem Johnson 13, Jy’lan Washington 11 and Michael Littlejohn 10.
Tennessee State made 10 of 26 from 3-point range but missed 15 of 27 foul shots and turned it over 21 times.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.