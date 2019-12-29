MARTIN, Tenn. — Sophomore Parker Stewart hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points and Quinton Dove added a double-double to lead Tennessee-Martin to a 92-72 victory over Division III-member Mount Saint Joseph’s on Sunday.

Stewart hit 10 of 17 shots from the floor, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, for the Skyhawks (4-7). Dove had 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Derek Hawthorne Jr. pitched in with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.