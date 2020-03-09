South Dakota was led by Tyler Hagedorn’s 17 points and eight rebounds, while Tyler Peterson added 14 points before fouling out with 2.8 seconds left.
UND’s Brady Danielson drew Peterson into an offensive foul and made both free throws for the final margin.
De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 14 points for North Dakota, Billy Brown added 13, Filip Rebraca and Kienan Walter 11 each.
