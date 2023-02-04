Stewart leads Santa Clara against San Francisco after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Santa Clara Broncos (16-8, 4-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-10, 4-6 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -3; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the San Francisco Dons after Carlos Stewart scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 88-70 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Dons have gone 9-4 in home games. San Francisco averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 4-5 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Brandin Podziemski is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.8 points for the Broncos. Stewart is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article