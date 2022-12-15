Stewart leads Santa Clara against UC Irvine after 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-3) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -2; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the UC Irvine Anteaters after Carlos Stewart scored 24 points in Santa Clara’s 78-75 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Broncos are 6-1 in home games. Santa Clara is third in the WCC in team defense, allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Anteaters are 2-2 on the road. UC Irvine is 7-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 19.2 points, nine rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Broncos. Stewart is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

DJ Davis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.6 points for UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

