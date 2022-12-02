Stewart leads UT Martin against UNC Asheville

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-3)
The Skyhawks are 0-4 in road games. UT Martin has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.6 points for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for UNC Asheville.
Stewart is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.6 points and 2.5 steals. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.4 points for UT Martin.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.