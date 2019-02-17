BUFFALO, N.Y. — Samir Stewart had 13 points as Manhattan edged past Canisius 70-65 on Sunday.

Warren Williams had 12 points for Manhattan (9-17, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tykei Greene added 11 points. Tyler Reynolds had 10 points for the visiting team.

Jibreel Faulkner scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Griffins (12-14, 9-5). Takal Molson added 15 points. Jonathan Sanks had 10 points.

Manhattan matches up against Iona at home on Friday. Canisius faces Monmouth on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.