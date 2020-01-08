“I’m trying to be back to play in February,” Stewart told The Associated Press at the WNBA All-Star Game last summer. “Even if I can’t play, I want to be there to work out and be with the team.”

AD

Also returning to face UConn will be former Huskies stars Sue Bird, Tina Charles and Diana Taurasi. And Angel McCoughtry will face her former school when USA Basketball takes on the Cardinals.

AD

USA Basketball said Wednesday that Bird, Stewart and Taurasi will compete in both games, while Charles is available only for the UConn game and McCoughtry only for the Louisville matchup.

The U.S. already has secured a spot in next summer’s Tokyo Games by winning the World Cup last year.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25