Stewart's 34 lead UT Martin past McNeese 86-83

Trae English hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to get the Cowboys within one, 84-83, but he missed a 3 to tie the game with a second left.

MARTIN, Tenn. — Parker Stewart hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to help UT Martin hold off McNeese, 86-83 on Monday night.

Stewart finished with 34 points and had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (4-4). K.J. Simon added 22 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 13 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Desmond Williams finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.